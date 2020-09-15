Residents who want to travel between Navarro Street north of the Victoria Mall and the intersection of Salem Road and Loop 463 can do so by driving on Placido Benavides Drive.
The roadway was completed in early July and connects with the intersection of Glascow and Navarro streets and travels southeast past Larkspur Street and Ethel Lee Tracy Park before intersecting with Salem Road near the loop.
The final touches of the project, such as fencing and protection against erosion, are expected to be complete by the end of next week.
The road’s completion opens up hundreds of acres for development. The newly available land will be used as the site of the forthcoming Placido Benavides Design District.
For more information about road projects in Victoria, contact Public Works at 361-483-3340. To learn more about the Placido Benavides Design District, visit victoriatx.gov, click on Development Services under the Government tab, click on Planning Services and click on Placido Benavides Design District.
