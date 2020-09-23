Roberto Arredondo Jr. AGE: 46 OCCUPATION: Major for the Dallas Police Department EXPERIENCE: More than 22 years of law enforcement experience; serves in the appointed executive rank of major for the Dallas Police Department; division commander since 2015; veteran of the United States Army; joined the Dallas Police Department in 1996 as a patrol officer and was promoted through the ranks, holding positions including detective and sergeant in the Homicide Unit and Robbery Unit and gang enforcement officer EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Tarleton State University; will graduate with a master’s in public affairs from the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley later this year

Vernell Dooley Jr. AGE: 40 OCCUPATION: Chief of police for the city of Glenn Heights EXPERIENCE: More than 15 years of law enforcement experience; chief of police in Glenn Heights since 2017 He has been its highest-ranking police officer since 2017; began his law enforcement career in Denton as a police officer with the Denton Police Department in 2005, roe rose through the ranks, holding the positions of sergeant and director of training; served as interim assistant to the Denton city manager 2016-2017 EDUCATION: Master’s in public administration from the University of North Texas; master’s in criminology/criminal justice from the University of Texas at Arlington; bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Texas

George Austin Jr. AGE: 54 OCCUPATON: Chief of police for the city of Milton, Georgia EXPERIENCE: More than 25 years of law enforcement experience; chief of police for the city of Milton since 2017; began his law enforcement career with the Pineville Police Department in North Carolina; joined the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1993 as a patrol officer and rose through the ranks, holding the positions of sergeant, lieutenant and captain before transitioning to Milton EDUCATION: Doctorate in Public Administration from California Baptist University; master’s in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati; master’s in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke; bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte