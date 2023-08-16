The city of Victoria and the county are eligible to receive money from a justice grant.
Under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, the county and city will receive a cumulative total of $28,502, according to a meeting agenda for the City Council meeting on Tuesday.
The program provides states and local governments funding for areas like law enforcement.
The county and city will split the money in half.
For the city's side, the funds will go to the police department to purchase a patrol vehicle and the equipment necessary to equip it with a drone.
"It'll be a Chevy Tahoe, and it will basically house the drone, Police Chief Chuck Young said. "It's going to have the drone operator, so we can get to a crime scene faster."
Mayor Jeff Bauknight said this is the first drone that the city will get since their first one about six years ago.
"It helps a lot when we've had Bootfest in the past for crowd control," he said "You can put it up in the air, and it gives a good bird's-eye view of what's happening everywhere where you can't have police all over the place."
As for other officers, they believe the new equipment will help officers out on certain types of crime scenes out of reach, interim Deputy Police Chief Eline Moya said.
"It helps the boots on the ground when they get a drone deployment they'll be able to quickly respond, get to the scene and get it up in the air," Moya said.
"It saves a lot of time when it gets to some thing that's critical."
Young said that the vehicle is bought and the equipment has been ordered. The department will use the grant money to outfit the car with the new equipment.
"We're very fortunate to get that grant money," he said. "We don't have a helicopter, but the drone is the next best thing, man."