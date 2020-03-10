Portion of McCright Drive to close for 30 days

Beginning Wednesday, McCright Drive will close from F.B. Lowery Drive to Memorial Drive for about 30 days, according to a city news release.
The closure is scheduled so erosion can be repaired on the Guadalupe River bank.
Riverside Golf Course will remain accessible from the Memorial Drive side.
Signs will be placed in the area to notify drivers the road is closed to through traffic, the release said. Drivers are asked to exercise extra caution and expect some travel delays.
The road closure is related to the $1.06 million Guadalupe River erosion repairs project.
For more information, residents can contact the city's public works department at 361-485-3340.
