Water Street from Glass to Moody streets will be closed Tuesday for pavement repairs, according to a news release from the city.
The roadwork is expected to last one day, weather permitting.
All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible, the release said. Through-traffic can avoid delays in the work zone by seeking alternate routes.
This construction is part of the $2.9 million project involving downtown water and sewer line replacements. The contractor on the project is J&R Contracting Services of Victoria.
