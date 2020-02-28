Crossroads residents have given thousands of dollars to the campaigns of candidates seeking prominent Victoria County offices in the primary election.
Candidates in the March 3 primary election filed their latest campaign finance reports about one week before Tuesday’s election. The reports detail political contributions and expenditures made to and from their campaigns in about the past month.
Four candidates are vying to be Victoria County’s next sheriff, taking over office for former Sheriff T. Michael O’Connor. In September, President Donald Trump nominated O’Connor as U.S. marshal for the Southern District of Texas. He took office in early February.
Business leader Dale Fowler, who serves as president of the Victoria Economic Development Corp., raised about $2,620 between Jan. 25 and Feb. 22, according to his most recent report. In that time, he spent about $14,800 on his campaign.
Justin Marr, a longtime Victoria County peace officer, has raised about $7,022 and has spent about $11,800 between Jan. 24 and Feb. 22, according to his report.
Victoria Police Detective Melissa Rendon-Wasicek, who is aiming to be the county’s first female sheriff, did not raise any money in about the past month according to her most recent finance report. In that time, she spent $250.
Sheriff candidate Philip Dennis did not have a report filed with the Victoria County Election’s Office as of Friday.
Three candidates are seeking office to serve as Victoria County commissioner of Precinct 3. Incumbent Commissioner Gary Burns raised about $10,300 between Jan. 15 and Feb. 25, according to his most recent report, and has spent about $9,500.
Military veteran and Victoria native James Kurth did not raise any money between Feb. 1 and Feb. 22, according to his most recent report. In that timeframe, he spent about $2,044 on his campaign.
James Soderholtz, a former Victoria County employee, did not have his most recent report filed with the Victoria County Election’s Office as of Friday.
Four candidates are seeking the office of Victoria County tax assessor-collector, after longtime tax assessor-collector Rena Scherer announced her plans to retire at the end of her term.
Gracie Sosa Mendoza, who works as sergeant of criminal investigations for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and formerly served as a deputy clerk under Scherer, did not raise any money from Jan. 30 and Feb. 20, according to her most recent report. In that time, she spent about $512 on her campaign.
David Hagan, a former Victoria City Council member also running for county tax assessor-collector, raised about $4,110 between Jan. 24 and Feb. 22, according to his most recent report. In that period, he spent about $3,500.
Ashley Hernandez, assistant chief deputy in the tax office, and former county constable Richard Williams, did not have their most recent reports filed with the Victoria County Election’s Office as of Friday.
Beyond Victoria County, Victoria veteran Vanessa Hicks-Callaway is running against incumbent State Rep. Geanie Morrison to represent Texas House District 30. Between Jan. 24 and Feb. 22, Hicks-Callaway received about $3,400 in political contributions and spent about $1,000, according to her most recent report.
