Generic_Money.jpg
Courtesy: WireImg

The Victoria Central Appraisal District mailed nearly 25,000 notices to taxpayers last week to inform them that their property values had changed by $1,000 or more compared to last year.

County appraisal districts are required by Texas law to notify property owners about the change in their property’s value. The notice contains important information about the property’s location, ownership and property tax exemptions that have been applied to the property. The notices for Victoria County residents were mailed April 6, said Jo Ann Mayfield, business manager at the appraisal district.

If residents disagree with the appraisal of their property, they are able to protest the appraised value and appeal to the Appraisal Review Board. The appraised value is meant to reflect the market value of a property as of Jan. 1, 2020.

Property owners must file written notice of protest by May 15, or 30 days after notices of value were mailed to them, whichever date is later, according to the appraisal district. The form for the notice of protest is available on the appraisal district’s website.

The review board will schedule a hearing and send the property owner written notice of the date, time and place of the hearing.

Additionally, the appraisal district has compiled new and updated property tax information that is now available to assist taxpayers, according to a news release from the office. The information is current and covers a range of topics including taxpayer remedies, exemptions and appraisals, and has information for select groups including disabled veterans and people 65 and older.

“Whether you are a homeowner, business owner, disabled veteran or taxpayer, it’s important you know your rights concerning the property tax laws,” John Haliburton, chief appraiser of the appraisal district, said in the release. “You can contact us about any property tax issues with full confidence that we will provide you the most complete, accurate and up-to-date available information to assist you.”

Morgan Theophil covers local government for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6511, mtheophil@vicad.com or on Twitter

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.