Members of the public will have the option to attend the public hearings on the fiscal year 2021 budget and property tax rate Aug. 27 and Sept. 1 in person or remotely through Zoom.
Gov. Greg Abbott in March temporarily amended portions of the Texas Open Meetings Act to allow local governments to host some public meetings remotely. This measure allowed the Victoria City Council to conduct its meetings in a virtual-only format on April 7 and 21 and from July 7 to the present. However, under state law, any public hearing on a tax rate must be conducted in a public building owned by the taxing entity.
In order to join the meetings through Zoom, residents may visit https://victoriatx.zoom.us/j/444573113 or dial 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and enter webinar ID 444 573 113. Residents can click “Raise Hand” online or dial *9 by phone to request to speak. Comments made through Zoom will be heard by the council during the meetings along with comments made in person.
City officials are implementing measures to protect public health during the meetings in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rows and seats will be blocked off in the audience area in order to increase distance between members of the public. Seating on the City Council dais also will be adjusted to promote physical distancing, and plexiglass partitions will be placed between officials.
Anyone who wishes to comment in person should fill out a speaking card located in the lobby entrance to the council chambers prior to the meeting. City staff will collect the comment cards, and Mayor Rawley McCoy will call those who have filled out cards to the podium one by one during the public comment period.
