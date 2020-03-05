Red River Street to close to westbound traffic between Bridge and Navarro streets

Red River Street will be closed to westbound traffic from Bridge Street to Navarro Street starting Monday so that utilities can be installed.
The lane closure is expected to last two weeks, weather permitting, according to a news release from the city.
Red River Street will remain closed to westbound traffic from Navarro Street to Laurent Street, as it has been, until further notice, the release said.
Drivers are urged to use caution in these areas and expect some travel delays. Businesses and homes in the areas will remain accessible.
The lane closure on Red River Street is related to the $3.29 million Red River Street reconstruction project.
For more information, contact the city's public works department at 361-485-3340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.