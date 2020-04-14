A hearing between Refugio County and the Texas Association of Counties is scheduled for July 8, according to the Refugio County district clerk's office.
Refugio County filed a lawsuit against the association in the fall for $1 million for failing to properly handle its claim from losses caused by Hurricane Harvey.
The hearing was originally scheduled for March but was postponed because of a scheduling conflict, Caj Boatright, an attorney with Arnold & Itkin, the law firm overseeing the county’s case, said in a statement at the time.
After the hurricane hit, Refugio County contacted the Texas Association of Counties and filed a claim on its insurance policy, but, the lawsuit states, the association “improperly denied and/or underpaid Refugio County’s claim.”
The lawsuit states that the adjusters assigned to the claim “conducted a substandard investigation and inspection of the properties, prepared reports that failed to include all of the damages that were observed during the inspections and undervalued the damages observed during the inspections.”
In a formal response to the lawsuit, the Texas Association of Counties asserted that the lawsuit has no grounds.
