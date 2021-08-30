Registration is open for the City of Victoria Parks & Recreation’s fall adult slowpitch softball and kickball leagues.
The registration fee is $300 for a team with a roster up to 20 players. The registration deadline is Sept. 17, or players may register until Sept. 22 with a $25 late fee. To register, visit victoriatx.gov/registration or call Parks & Recreation at 361-485-3200.
Residents who are not part of a team may contact Parks & Recreation to be added to the free agent list. This does not guarantee placement on a team.
The leagues are tentatively scheduled to start playing the week of Oct. 4. Games will be played weekly at the Adult Softball Complex according to the following schedule (leagues include upper and lower divisions):
Men’s softball:
- Tuesdays and Thursdays (two leagues)
Coed softball:
- Mondays
Coed kickball:
- Wednesdays
Detailed schedules will be announced after registration closes.
Players are guaranteed eight games. The top four teams in each division will advance to the playoffs, and the top two teams will receive prizes.
For more information about Parks & Recreation programs, visit victoriatx.gov/parks.
