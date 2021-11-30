Amateur athletes who’d like to take part in a statewide competition without leaving the Crossroads can sign up now to take part in the 2022 Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Winter Games, which will be hosted Jan. 15-17 in athletic venues around Victoria.
Residents can visit taaf.com/wgot2022 to register for youth or adult basketball, wheelchair basketball, cornhole, disc golf, fastpitch softball, flag football, golf, pickleball, swimming or tennis. Registration fees and deadlines vary.
The City of Victoria Parks & Recreation department first announced in February that it had been awarded a competitive contract to host the TAAF Winter Games from 2022 to 2024. This event will help to fulfill the Plan 2035 goal of increasing sports tourism.
“Hosting this statewide event for the next three years will improve our ability to attract similar types of events in the future,” said Parks & Recreation Assistant Director Kimberly Zygmant. “We are excited to take this step forward in promoting sports tourism and raising Victoria’s profile.”
The City of Victoria is partnering with VISD to widen the range of sporting events offered during the games by using some of the school district’s venues.
Sports tourism events like the TAAF Winter Games are economically beneficial because they attract visitors who will spend money in Victoria. Based on the event’s economic performance in other cities, City officials estimate that the 2022 TAAF Winter Games will have an economic impact of roughly $750,000 compared to about $30,000-$40,000 in expenditures.
For more information about Parks & Recreation programs, call 361-485-3200 or follow Victoria Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
