The Republican Party will host its monthly social meeting and Christmas party on Monday at Power Avenue Warehouse, 402 E. Power Ave.
This is a potluck dinner, attendees are asked to have their dishes to the venue by 5 p.m., dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. All are invited.
Guest speaker will be Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr.
The group will go back to its regular meeting schedule and location on the third Monday in January.
