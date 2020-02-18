Victoria residents can learn how to take lifesaving measures during a crisis through the Victoria Fire Department’s Citizen Responder community education program, according to a news release from the city.
The program will take place on the evenings of April 13, 20 and 27 and a Firefighter Experience will be on May 2 that will be followed by a lunch and a graduation ceremony, according to the release.
The fire department previously allowed residents to experience firefighter activities as part of its Civilian Fire Academy but recently retooled the program to train residents to respond to common medical and non-medical emergencies, according to the release.
“We want this opportunity to empower our citizens to take action in an emergency,” said Fire Chief Tracy Fox in the release.
Participants will learn how to control serious bleeding; administer hands-only CPR; and use an automated external defibrillator, an epinephrine auto-injector pen and a fire extinguisher.
During the Firefighter Experience attendees will take part in different scenarios that firefighters encounter in the field, such as extinguishing fires and using the jaws of life.
The program is sponsored by the Victoria Fire Corps, which is composed of Civilian Fire Academy alumni, and provides support services to the Victoria Fire Department. Corps representatives will conduct a membership drive during the program and will be on hand to answer residents’ questions about the Corps.
