As the Christmas Parade of Lights returns to its traditional downtown setting, residents will be able to choose whether to see it in person or take part in the celebration from their homes.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 4. Residents can watch the parade live on Facebook at City of Victoria, Texas – Government or on TV15 (local cable channels 15 and 115 and online at victoriatx.gov/tv15).
The parade will travel on Main Street between Goodwin Avenue and Church Street, then continue one block west toward Bridge Street and proceed north on Bridge Street back to Goodwin Avenue. These streets and the streets bordered by them will be closed during the parade.
The City will begin placing barricades before the parade begins. Residents should not attempt to drive into barricaded areas.
Food and merchandise vendors will be on-site at DeLeon Plaza.
Handicapped-accessible parking will be available in the Victoria County Bridge Street Annex parking lot along the sidewalk facing Forrest Street.
To receive text message updates and alerts about the event, text “ADD” to 361-200-3098.
For more information about Parks & Recreation, call 361-485-3200 or visit Victoria Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
