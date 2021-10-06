The Victoria Main Street Program is asking for residents’ help to win $25,000 or other prizes that will help make Victoria’s vision for downtown a reality.
The Victoria Main Street Program is a nominee in the America’s Main Streets contest from Independent We Stand, a nationwide organization focused on promoting and developing local businesses.
Residents can visit mainstreetcontest.com/nominees to vote for the Victoria Main Street Program. Residents can vote up to 25 times per day on each device.
Quarterfinalist voting closes Nov. 7, and semifinalist voting begins Nov. 15. A panel of judges will choose the contest winners from among ten semifinalists.
“As we move toward finalizing our community-driven downtown master plan, we want to be mindful of funding opportunities that will help us to implement some of the exciting projects included in the plan,” said Victoria Main Street Program Director Danielle Williams. “We hope that residents will support us by voting, so that we can bring these projects to life.”
Prizes in the America’s Main Streets contest include:
- $25,000 grand prize
- STIHL equipment certificate for $1,000
- Do it Best Corp. $500 shopping spree
- Tmbr Flooring $500 shopping spree
- Nationwide Marketing Group $500 shopping spree
- Public relations and social media recognition
- A plaque to display
The theme of this year’s America’s Main Streets contest is “Road to Recovery.” The contest organizers hope that the contest will draw attention to the vital role America’s Main Streets play in the long-term success of communities, according to a statement from Independent We Stand.
“Independent We Stand wants to help locally owned businesses not just survive the pandemic but thrive in their communities,” said Independent We Stand co-founder Bill Brunelle. “After the massive nationwide shutdowns due to COVID, we recognize the pride business owners take in their Main Streets, and we want to help share those stories through our contest.”
For more information about the Victoria Main Street Program, visit victoriatx.gov/mainstreet or call 361-485-3060.
