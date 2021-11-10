As part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s ongoing Business U.S. 59 resurfacing project, Hunter Industries began pavement milling operations on Business U.S. 59 between U.S 87/Main Street and the Moody Street river bridge on Tuesday.
These milling operations will be performed at night, between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.
In an effort to help expedite the milling process and provide a safe work zone for the traveling public, the contractor will work the milling operation in five sections, closing off about 1,000 feet or about three city blocks of Business U.S. 59 each night through the downtown area. Closing off three blocks will allow the contractor to navigate their milling machine and haul trucks into the work zone without passenger vehicles passing close by on the remaining narrow lanes.
Passenger vehicles will detour around the construction area of Business U.S. 59 via city streets. Emergency and delivery vehicles, including box trucks and 18-wheelers, will be piloted on Business U.S. 59 through the work area. Off-duty police officers will be staged at each end of the closed area to help enhance awareness of the work zone. Within the construction area, adjacent city streets will be closed to thru traffic.
The work areas will be as follows:
- Main Street (U.S. 87) to Five Points
- Five Points to Commercial Street
- Commercial Street to Constitution Street
- Constitution Street to Church Street
- Church Street to Water Street
Motorists should expect possible traffic delays and are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone, including slowing down and following posted work zone speed limits, paying attention and being patient.
