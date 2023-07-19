Two long-awaited projects at Riverside Park are expected to be completed by the fall.
Parks & Recreation department Director Jason Alfaro presented construction updates for a dog park and duck pond at Tuesday's City Council meeting. According to Alfaro, the dog park and duck pond are above 80% completion.
The pond still was being filled with water Tuesday, Alfaro said, adding it will first need to be filled before other amenities can be completed.
"We have a pier that is going to be a floating pier that is in the duck pond and that will be installed in next month. The gazebo is on track for September," he said.
The duck pond's construction will conclude in October, and more possible parking lots for it will be discussed going forward.
As for the dog park, the construction is on track and will be completed in August.
The park is still working on installing canopies, parking lots, water lines and fencing around the area.
In addition, the Council recommended a new entry design for the dog park that could be used for other park amenities down the road.
"This is our first formalized dog park in a city park, especially of this size," City Manager Jesús Garza said, adding, "We're very excited about that. It's something that our community has been wanting for a number of years."