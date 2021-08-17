Riverside Golf Course is adding new golf carts in response to rising demand.
The golf course has become an increasingly popular destination during the past year and is adapting to keep up with demand.
Residents will be able to enjoy greater access to tee times, memberships and tournaments after the golf course recently added 20 new golf carts to its fleet. This addition brings the total fleet to 70 carts.
With the new equipment, the golf course will be able to offer additional tee time slots throughout the day without having to worry about running out of golf carts. The golf course will also be able to offer additional memberships while still providing ample opportunities for nonmembers to enjoy the course.
“It’s important to us to make sure that the course is accessible to the general public, and in the past that meant limiting memberships,” said head golf professional Rolando Hernandez. “The new carts will allow us to open up the tee sheets for golfers regardless of membership status.”
The golf course will also be able to accommodate more teams and spectators at its tournaments. Hernandez said the course hosts a couple dozen tournaments each year. Of those, about six are organized by Hernandez, and the rest are organized by schools or community organizations.
“Many of the tournaments we host are fundraisers or charity events,” Hernandez said. “We hope that the additional golf carts will help the organizers to raise more money for their causes.”
Funding for the golf carts was provided through a budget amendment that was approved by the Victoria City Council in April. The funding will be replaced through the sale of additional memberships. Afterward, the golf carts will continue to generate revenue by allowing additional rounds.
To play at Riverside Golf Course, call 361-573-4521 or visit playriversidegc.com.
