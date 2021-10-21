Riverside Park and Riverside Golf Course remain closed after the recent flooding of the Guadalupe River.
The golf course is expected to reopen Tuesday. Much of the course is still flooded or wet. After the course dries out, the staff will need to clear debris and mow the course before it can reopen.
Starting Thursday, golf course staff will be available by phone during business hours at 361-573-4521. Residents can also book tee times online at playriversidegc.com.
Parks & Recreation staff continue to monitor the river level and will reopen Riverside Park once it is safe to do so. Before the park can reopen, staff will enter the park to clear away debris and ensure the park is safe.
Parks & Recreation staff estimate that some areas of the park will reopen Friday. Low-lying areas such as Grover’s Bend, Fox’s Bend and the Riverside Soccer Complex may be closed until next week. Residents should not attempt to enter barricaded areas of the park.
The Guadalupe River in Victoria was at 14.5 feet at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Flood stage is 21 feet. For the latest updates on river levels, visit water.weather.gov.
For more information about Parks & Recreation, call 361-485-3200 or visit victoriatx.gov/parks.
