Riverside Park will close to public access from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday so that fireworks can be tested in the area.
The park will be closed to vehicle access as well as non-vehicular traffic, such as pedestrians and cyclists. Entrances to the park will be barricaded during this time, and Victoria Police Department officers will monitor the area to prevent unauthorized access. The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar, the Texas Zoo and the Boulevard Lions Club Pavilion will remain accessible.
The park will be reopened after 10 p.m. Normal hours of operation for Riverside Park are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information about city-owned parks, visit www.victoriatx.gov/parks or call Parks & Recreation at 361-485-3200.
