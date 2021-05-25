Riverside Park will close Wednesday as the Guadalupe River rises.
The Children’s Park near the Vine Street entrance will remain open because it is a safe distance from the river.
The following areas of the park are closed as of Tuesday:
- Grover’s Bend
- Fox Bend
- The boat ramp
- John F. Lee Drive
- The bridge on Bluff Street at Trinity Fields
Parks & Recreation staff continue to monitor river levels. All closure plans are subject to change.
For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 361-485-3200. For local updates about weather conditions, visit Victoria OEM on Facebook.
