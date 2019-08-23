The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has released rules for the use of more than $4.3 billion in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds for mitigation projects, according to a news release from the Texas General Land Office.
Texas Land Commissioner George Bush announced the release of the mandatory rules Friday.
The funds were appropriated by Congress on Feb. 9, 2018, for mitigation projects in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey as well as floods in 2015 and 2016.
Publication of the rules in the Federal Register will enable the Texas General Land Office to move forward in drafting and getting approval for a state action plan, the release said. The process is expected to take approximately nine months or more to complete.
Since the funding was appropriated by Congress, the GLO has been working with local and federal partners to define the type of mitigation projects that would best serve those impacted by Harvey, the release said.
The office will draft the action plan, translate it in to multiple languages and post it for at least 45 days to solicit public comment and schedule public hearings. Then, the state action plan will be sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for approval.
