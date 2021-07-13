The date for the runoff election for Victoria City Council District 3 race between Duane Crocker and Chad Hall will be Aug. 21.
The City Council officially certified the July 3 election results and set the date for the District 3 run off election during a special City Council meeting Tuesday evening.
No candidate for the District 3 seat earned more than the necessary 50% threshold in order to win the election. As the candidates with the highest number of votes, Crocker, who won 42% of the votes, and Hall, who won 23%, will face off in the run off election in August.
According to the official results, mayor-elect Jeff Bauknight earned 69% of the votes, while his opponents David Crook and Emett Alvarez won 5% and 26% of the votes, respectively. Bauknight will be sworn in as the city’s new mayor at next week’s City Council meeting.
During Tuesday’s meeting, City Council also heard from members of the Development Services Department about recently proposed ordinance that would amend sections of the Victoria City Code by adopting the 2021 International Building Codes series with some local amendments.
“Our local amendments often make code easier,” said Julie Fulgham, director of Development Services. “Or it is just a continuation of a long standing local practice.”
The ordinance was already adopted on a first reading at last week’s City Council reading. It will require a second and third reading, set to occur at next week’s Council meeting, before it can go into affect.
According to an audit by the Insurance Service Organization, the city must adopt an updated set of International Code Council codes published within the last five years in order to maintain its current Insurance Service Organization rating classification.
The Insurance Service Organization evaluates how communities enforce their codes and assigns each community a classification from a one, exemplary commitment to fire and building code enforcement, to a 10, according to the U.S. Fire Administration’s website.
The city of Victoria has a commercial rating classification of 2 and residential rating classification of 3. A community with a better classification could have lower insurance rates, according to the U.S. Fire Administration’s website.
The city must adopt the updated codes by July 31 in order to retain its current classification rating.
