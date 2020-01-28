Three new members were sworn in Monday to serve on the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation.
Russell Dempsey, William Blanchard and Mark Loffgren were sworn in at the corporation's board meeting for terms that expire Dec. 31, 2021, according to a news release from the city.
Blanchard was appointed as board president, and W. Lee Keeling was reinstated as vice president, the release said.
The Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation oversees the allocation of sales tax funding to promote economic development in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.