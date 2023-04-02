Local law enforcement and a regional airport could receive support from Victoria County officials Monday morning.
A contract between the county and the Victoria school board for the purchase of the Guadalupe Elementary building is on the commissioners' agenda. The school board agreed to sell the building and the surrounding eight acres to the county for $300,000 on Tuesday.
Guadalupe Elementary closed in 2019. County Judge Ben Zeller said the property will be repurposed into a training center for the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
"The plans are coming together well," Zeller said Thursday. "We continue to see the Guadalupe school building as a great facility for law enforcement training."
The property could be transferred to the county no later than May 28, Zeller said.
"The goal would be for the Sheriff's Office to start using the facility as quickly as possible," Zeller said.
Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr said last month that he is excited about the potential acquisition because his department will be able to conduct training sessions more often.
“We could have all kinds of training sessions there, and we could open it up to our law enforcement partners in neighboring counties,” Marr said.
The sheriff’s office has previously used the Guadalupe Elementary building as a site for active school shooter response training sessions, Marr said.
Also on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda is a more than $1.7 million project to upgrade the taxiway at the Victoria Regional Airport. San Angelo-based Centurion Planning and Design proposed the improvements to the taxiway, which is the path that planes use as they move to and from the runway.
The taxiway improvement project will be completed in phases, with the first phase covering the design, Zeller said. The county's $1.9 million investment in the design phase could eventually be reimbursed by the federal government and at least 90% of the cost of future phases could also be covered by the government.
The total cost of a multi-year project could be in the "tens of millions," Zeller said.
"This is something we've been pursuing for a long time," Zeller said.
Airport director Lenny Llerena will give a presentation Monday about the design of the proposed taxiway improvements, the county judge said.
Activity at the airport could grow in the coming years, with the potential additions of an emergency response complex and university aviation program, Zeller said.