Numerous Republican Party events are scheduled around Victoria later this month.
The Victoria County Republican Women's meeting is Jan. 14 at the Victoria County Club ballroom. State Rep. Geanie Morrison will be the guest speaker and will lead discussion about redistricting. Men are welcome to join.
Dwayne Stovall, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, is holding a meet and greet event Jan. 17 at Sky Restaurant. Stovall is in the race against incumbent John Cornyn, Mark Yancey, Virgil Bierschwale and John Castro.
There is a Republican Party meeting at the party headquarters, 115 S. Main St., Jan. 20. The guest speaker will be Pardis Mohebtash, who has lived in Iran and will speak on the current political situation in that country, said Barbara Breazeale. All are invited to attend.
Later this month, Texans for Lawsuit Reform will honor Morrison, the recipient of the Texans for Lawsuit Reform Civil Justice Leadership Award at an event Jan. 24 at the Victoria Country Club.
