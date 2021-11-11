Jackson County Sheriff A. J. “Andy” Louderback will be the featured speaker at the Victoria GOP monthly meeting on Monday from 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. Louderback will speak on the border crisis and other urgent issues affecting the Crossroads area, and he will take questions following his remarks.
The monthly Victoria GOP-Victoria County Republican Party meeting is held the third Monday of each month at the Victoria GOP Headquarters, 115 S. Main St. in Victoria. Doors are open to the public at 5 p.m. at no charge.
For more information about the Victoria GOP and Victoria County Republican Party, contact Bill Pozzi, Republican Party Chair, at 361-727-7029 or email billpozzi@gmail.com.
