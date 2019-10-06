Vaping has long been known as a way for people to leave smoking behind, as electronic cigarette products are often considered a healthier and safer alternative to traditional smoking.
E-cigarettes work by vaporizing a liquid mixture of nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals. Because the vapor inhaled simulates the sensation of smoking, vaping has become a common alternative for many former cigarette smokers.
However, in recent weeks, the number of vaping-related illnesses and deaths has drastically climbed, and many states have taken action to combat what they say could be a significant health problem.
As of Oct. 3, there have been 1,080 confirmed cases of lung injury reported in 48 states and one U.S. territory, and 18 deaths in 15 states, related to vaping and e-cigarette products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In mid-September, New York became the first state to actually impose a statewide ban on most flavored nicotine vaping products, just days after the governor called for emergency action. Massachusetts, Rhode Island and California have been among states taking action by declaring public health emergencies or calling on state agencies to develop recommendations for limiting the sales of vaping products.
Still, others say that it’s too early to jump to conclusions on how vaping affects an individual’s health. Some people claim the recent illnesses are caused from products not used in legitimate vaping and e-cigarette products, and say, regardless, traditional smoking is undoubtedly more harmful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.