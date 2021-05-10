The Victoria City Council will hold a special joint meeting with the Parks and Recreation Commission Tuesday
Jason Alfaro, director of Parks and Recreation, will provide an update on the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
While the master plan will address all parks within the city’s park system, three parks in particular have been selected for conceptual designs that would include additional amenities and layouts. The selected parks are Riverside, Ethel Lee Tracy and Martin Luther King Park.
Since City Council was last updated in February, the parks department along with Halff Associates has created four surveys and held two open houses for community input and hosted multiple design workshops with various organizations to discuss the three parks being conceptualized.
Tuesday, Alfaro will update the City Council and the Parks and Recreation Commission on the findings from the community engagement efforts and discuss and request feedback on the proposed conceptual designs.
The City Council is also expected to call a special election on July 3 for the Council Member District 3 race.
After being reelected to represent District 3 in early May, Jeff Bauknight announced he was running for mayor, thus forfeiting his seat on City Council. He will continue to hold the District 3 seat until an election to replace him is held.
