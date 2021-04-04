The Texas Department of Transportation is planning for another median project along a major Victoria road, this one on Business 59.
A transportation agency representative will discuss the upcoming project at Tuesday’s council meeting, according to the meeting agenda.
The state transportation department plans to build almost four miles of median along Business 59, which is also known as Houston Highway and Rio Grande Street. Current plans outline the median stretching from Navarro Street to Loop 463, according to an outline of the project. Left turn lanes would be at various points along the median, according to the project outline. Sidewalks and more lighting would be added at points throughout the road.
This is the second median project the state agency has begun on a Victoria roadway. The department if finishing a median and road restoration project along Navarro Street from Airline Road to the Loop.
Michael Brzozowski, area engineer with the state agency, will present the design of the median project at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Also Tuesday, council is scheduled to vote on whether to award a $128,000 design and engineering contract to Brown Reynolds Watford Architects for the redesign of the Victoria fire department’s station 1.
The station, 606 E. Goodwin Ave., was built in the 1980s. Of the fire department’s six stations, Station 1 is one of three remaining that haven’t yet been upgraded to withstand tropical storm or hurricane-force winds, said Fire Chief Tracy Fox.
The remodel of Station 1 would include strengthening the building so it could withstand winds of up to 135 mph and could be safely occupied during and after tropical storms.
