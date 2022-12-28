Texas' environmental regulatory agency could be ordered to draft a disaster preparation plan for water treatment facilities to follow.
A bill calling for the action was filed by state Rep. Richard Raymond in November. HB 585 specifically identifies electrical outages, "catastrophic weather events," terrorist attacks, "the projected effects of climate change" and "other potential disruptions to providing water service" as issues that will be need to be addressed in the plan.
The city of Victoria has a surface water treatment plant that filters and disinfects bacteria coming from the Guadalupe River. Plant operations were disrupted in August 2017, when Hurricane Harvey reached Victoria.
Because of the shutdown, water could not flow from the plant to the city's water towers, and Victoria's treated water supply fell too low.
City Public Public Works Director Ken Gill, who was Victoria's head engineer when Harvey hit, said in August the solution to the plant failure was to add more generators next to Victoria's water infrastructure.
“What we’ve done since then is put a permanent generator on site at the surface water treatment plant, the regional wastewater plant, Water Plant No. 3 and the Odem Street wastewater plant,” Gill said.
After the plant shut down in 2017, workers transported a mobile generator to a pump station on Moody Street, but they could not reach it because of flooding from the Guadalupe.
“The acquisition of portable generators and large generators to bring in (at the time of a hurricane) can be difficult, because the river’s rising and there’s floods occurring during the dawn of a hurricane,” Gill said.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the agency that would make a preparedness plan if HB 585 were to become law, already has some of it own guidance for water treatment plant facilities.
“Along the coast, systems must also consider the impact of storm surge and tropical/hurricane force winds that may cause damage to the generator, leaving it inoperable,” TCEQ spokesperson Gary Rasp said in a statement last August. “Systems must choose the alternative power option that will best fit its needs.”
In addition to its efforts to add more generators to its water facilities, the Public Works department also worked to upgrade its SCADA system this year. SCADA stands for supervisory control and data acquisition.
“Its basically our control system for our water and sewer plants,” Gill said. “We can see in real time what’s going on without having an operator there.”
An upgraded SCADA system enables the city to more precisely track elevation levels inside water towers, which can be helpful during hurricane landfalls and winter freezes, Gill said.
If HB 585 is enacted, TCEQ would have until Sept. 1, 2024, to submit a preparedness plan to the governor and state legislature.