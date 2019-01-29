On Monday, the Texas Secretary of State’s office encouraged Victoria County to check the citizenship status of 128 registered voters who live here.
A day later, the state said they were mistaken: Actually, there were only 99 people the state was flagging for a citizenship test.
The Lavaca County elections office received similarly mixed messages. The secretary of state initially said 19 registered voters should be investigated but later dropped the number to 11.
The secretary of state’s office told Calhoun County that instead of 38 voters, it was only flagging 30 people for review.
Reports of changing messages from the secretary of state’s office echoed throughout Texas on Tuesday, as numerous county elections officers said they were getting new information from Secretary of State David Whitley days after Whitley’s office said 95,000 Texas voters should be investigated.
It’s unclear how many voters Whitley’s office currently thinks should be reviewed, but election officials with Victoria, Lavaca and Calhoun counties all said the state had provided different information within a matter of days. Officials in some of Texas’ most populous counties, including Harris, Travis, and Williamson counties, have said they also received new numbers from the state.
The change in information increased criticism of Whitley’s actions from civil rights groups, including Jolt, a Texas-based group that focuses on Latino issues, including voter registration.
Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, the executive director of Jolt, said the letters sent to residents seeking proof of citizenship could have a “chilling effect” on voter turnout.
“I think that you will have people that won’t go vote again; people that have the legal right and duty to do so will fear retribution from our government,” Tzintzun Ramirez said. “They’ve now sent out letters to potentially thousands of Texans inaccurately informing them that their right to vote is being called into question.”
The situation began Friday, when Whitley’s office issued an advisory encouraging local election officials to check whether thousands of people who are registered to vote in Texas are citizens. Whitley’s office said it had identified 95,000 people who were registered to vote and who were, at some point, not U.S. citizens. State officials said they developed the list with the Texas Department of Public Safety by cross-referencing registered voters with people who weren’t citizens when they got a driver’s license or an ID card from the state.
The state’s advisory was used by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as evidence of voter fraud in the state, although it was unclear how many people on the state’s list may have become naturalized citizens after getting their driver’s licenses as green card holders and subsequently registered to vote. Paxton vowed to investigate the issue further.
Now, it’s clear that at least some of the voters on the state’s original list are definitely citizens.
Vicki Vogel, Victoria County’s elections administrator, sent notices Monday to all 128 people on the state’s initial list to request proof that they are citizens. Tuesday, Vogel said, the Secretary of State’s office said 29 people on its original list were, in fact, citizens. Vogel said she sent a follow-up notice to those people asking them to disregard the previous letter, which questioned their citizenship status. These notices give recipients a 30-day window within which they must prove they are citizens or risk being removed from the voting rolls.
Chris Davis, who oversees elections in Williamson County, said his office has refrained from contacting any voters on the state’s original list of 2,033 people while they conduct their own investigation. Davis said his staff has investigated the state’s list and found numerous people on it who are citizens.
“We’re finding citizens on our list, no question about it,” Davis said.
Davis, who is also the head of the Texas Association of Elections Administrators, said elections administrators and voting registrars’ difficult job of updating voting rolls was made more complex by the changing information from the state.
“There’s no question that our work has become a little more difficult,” he said. “The list that we were given a day ago has changed; 24 hours haven’t even passed and the list itself has changed,” he said.
Elsewhere in the Crossroads, Amy Ochoa, the assistant elections administrator in Calhoun County, said the state’s list had changed from 38 to 30. Ochoa said her office was waiting to act until it received more information from the secretary of state’s office and that it had not sent notices to anyone on the list.
Diana Goodall, chief deputy for the elections administrator in Lavaca County, said after the state reduced its list from 19 people to 11, she cross-referenced that list with the local DPS office. Goodall said two people on the list were confirmed as citizens, according to DPS records. She said she would send notices to the remaining nine people, asking them for proof they are citizens.
The elections administrator in Goliad County said she had not received any information about the advisory from the state, and the elections administrator in DeWitt County did not respond to a message Tuesday. An elections official in Jackson County said her office had not decided how to proceed while the county clerk was out of the office this week. The elections administrator for Refugio County said the state had not flagged any local voters for citizenship checks.
It’s up to individual counties to decide how, or whether, they want to act on the state’s information.
A spokesman for Whitley’s office did not respond to a message asking why the information had changed in such a short span of time. In a statement to the Texas Tribune, spokesman Sam Taylor said the new information communicated to counties on Tuesday was “part of the process of ensuring no eligible voters were impacted by any list maintenance activity ... This is to ensure that any registered voters who provided proof of citizenship at the time they registered to vote will not be required to provide proof of citizenship as part of the counties’ examination.”
Charles Zelden, an expert in voting rights and election law, said large-scale efforts to maintain voting rolls in Florida and Georgia have caused eligible voters to be removed from the voting registry.
”There are so many different ways this can go wrong,” said Zelden, a history and political science professor with Nova Southeastern University in Florida. “What if the letter doesn’t get to me by the set date? What if I’m out of town or I’m busy?”
Zelden said he also worried whether local election offices would be given support from the state to conduct the reviews or whether it would end up being an unfunded mandate.
”What it really comes down to is the need to make sure that every effort is being made to reach out to people on the list,” he said. “As long as it’s done with effort, this can be done in a way that is not discriminatory. But will that happen? Given Texas’ history in voting, the answer is going to be no.”
(1) comment
This is hysterical that our state government thinks money should be spent on figuring out a fraction of a percent of registered voters who might or might not be citizens, all the while promising to spend less money and lower property taxes and fund education.
The boogeyman isn't non-citizens voting, it's foreign countries and their greedy tech company lackeys trying to influence us. Voter fraud is a shadow compared to the election fraud committed on a massive scale.
