State Rep. Geanie Morrison has been recognized by the National Federation of Independent Business, Texans for Lawsuit Reform and the Texas Association of Business for being a leader in the Texas House for economic development and job creation in the community, according to a news release from Morrison's office.
The National Federation of Independent Business recognized Morrison as a “SmallBiz 100” member for her 100% vote record supporting Texas small businesses.
Last week, Texans for Lawsuit Reform presented Morrison with its “Civil Justice Leadership Award” for her work to prevent job-killing lawsuit abuse.
The Texas Association of Business named Morrison a “champion of free enterprise” for her commitment to jobs, paychecks and Texas businesses, according to the release.
“I’m honored by the recognitions from NFIB, TLR and TAB because those groups represent thousands of employers and employees in our state that are making Texas the economic engine for our county,” said Morrison in the release. “Texas has a proven record of successfully creating jobs by keeping taxes low, regulations reasonable and our court system fair. I will always fight for those values and to keep the Texas economy strong.”
