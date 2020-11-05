State Rep. Geanie Morrison has withdrawn from the race for speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, her staff confirmed Thursday.
The news comes one week after Morrison announced her candidacy for the position and just days after she was reelected to continue serving as representative of Texas House District 30.
In a statement about withdrawing from the speaker race, Morrison said: “My team and I are uniting the Republican Caucus with our support of Dade Phelan.”
No additional information was provided by her campaign staff.
The House will vote for a new speaker when the Legislature convenes in January for its 87th legislative session. Morrison was joining a crowded race when she announced her candidacy last week.
The person who is elected will replace Dennis Bonnen, the former Republican House speaker, who will retire from the position after just one term.
If Morrison had been elected, she would have been the first woman to serve as speaker of the Texas House.
Morrison represents House District 30, which covers DeWitt, Victoria, Goliad, Refugio, Aransas and Calhoun counties. She was first elected in 1999, and was unopposed on the Nov. 3 ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.