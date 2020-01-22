State Rep. Geanie Morrison on Wednesday announced the endorsements of key groups for her commitment to protecting the residents' Second Amendment rights and for being a "pro-life leader," according to a news release.
Morrison was endorsed and given an “A” rating by the NRA's Political Victory Fund and was endorsed by the Texas State Rifle Association-PAC for "her strong record of support on issues of importance to gun owners and sportsmen in the Texas House," according to the news release.
“Representative Geanie Morrison has earned the endorsement of the NRA-PVF because she has a proven record of defending the rights of Texans to keep and bear arms and defend our families,” said NRA State Director Tara Mica in the release. “We’re proud to support her re-election to the Texas House.”
Also, the Texas Alliance for Life PAC endorsed Morrison for her commitment to protecting the life of the unborn, the release said. Last session, Morrison passed the Texas Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, which protects infants who survive attempted abortions and ensures they receive medical care.
Morrison, a Republican, is seeking reelection to continue serving House District 30. The primary election is March 3.
