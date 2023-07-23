Victoria's state representative wants to lease new office space in a downtown Victoria building owned by the county.
Her request will be considered during Monday's Commissioners Court meeting.
Representative Geanie W. Morrison's proposed office will be at 311 E. Constitution St., which is the old Victoria Advocate building, according to the Commissioners Court agenda.
The lease would last two years, beginning Aug. 1, said Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller.
"We are honored to have Morrison's local office in our county facility," Zeller said.
"We are happy and eager to have our state and federal representatives both downtown as tenants," he said.
U.S. Congressman Michael Cloud's office is in a county-owned building near the sheriff's office.