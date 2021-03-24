On Monday, State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst surveyed the Texas-Mexico border and met with state and federal border officials, according to a news release from her office.
Kolkhorst, who represents the Crossroads region, and five other state senators surveyed the Rio Grande River from a helicopter and met with Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw and Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol for the Del Rio Sector Austin L. Skero.
The state senators also visited the Carrizo Springs Youth Processing Center which is about half way between Laredo and Eagle Pass.
Kolkhorst said in the news release that according to Skero, apprehensions this year are up 278%, unaccompanied minors apprehensions are up 179% and apprehensions of known sex offenders are up 1,967%.
"Where the federal government has failed, our state will continue providing resources and manpower to assist through the Texas Department of Public Safety, although the state has limited authority regarding immigration," Kolkhorst said. "This crisis was created in Washington, D.C., and it can be solved in Washington, D.C., if the Biden Administration simply reenacts the 'Remain in Mexico' policy that eliminates incentives to cross the border before seeking asylum."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.