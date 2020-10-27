State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst discussed ideas for additional improvements to Victoria’s airport and the future of the pandemic in her role as the health and human service committee chair Tuesday.
Kolkhorst said millions of dollars should be spent on the Victoria Regional Airport during a Victoria Economic Development Corp. partnership meeting.
“Long term, we’re looking at millions of dollars needing to be invested in an airport,” Kolkhorst said. “And that shouldn’t be the responsibility of Victoria, that needs to be a federal and state solution.”
While recent updates to Victoria’s airport were made that will bring in a new airline with larger planes starting Nov. 10, Kolkhorst said scrapping the old runways for better materials and focusing on more commercial service could recruit more business.
She said she has also been in talks with the aviation division of Texas Department of Transportation and the Victoria Regional Airport Commission about additions to the airport.
Dennis Patillo, who serves as the airport commissioner, said the Victoria Regional Airport has one of the longest runways that is not in a major metropolitan area — something that could attract more business to the area. He also said studies are underway at the airport to better understand the runway’s capacity.
The commission wants to hire a consultant to see how to maximize the airport as an asset for Victoria from the county and city, Patillo said.
In another pressing topic, Kolkhorst said better data collection for COVID-19 is the number one lesson from the pandemic
How data on confirmed COVID-19 case counts was collected was terrible, Kolkhorst said. Better communication and accurate data collection are areas Kolkhorst would address in her next term if reelected Nov. 3.
She does not support moving the Texas Department of State Health Services away from the jurisdiction of the state, but does support improving communication between hospitals and the DSHS, which reports daily COVID-19 updates like daily case counts and hospitalization rates of COVID-19 patients.
How a vaccine is implemented in Texas is also something Kolkhorst would be a part of as the chair of the health and human service committee. This includes how much of a future vaccine is produced and how it’s distributed in Texas.
Updates to American vaccine trials are shared in real time with the Food and Drug Administration, she said pharmaceutical company CEOs have told her.
As a mother, Kolkhorst is the only member of her family of four to not have tested positive for COVID-19. Her children and husband are mostly recovered other than some loss of smell and taste but despite this, she said she won’t accept the new norm.
Kolkhorst is running for reelection in the Nov. 3 election for Texas Senate District 18 which includes all of the Crossroads region.
Weekly VEDC partnership meetings are at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St. The meetings are open to the public and include a variety of topics relevant to Victoria.
