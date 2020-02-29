Howdy,
For years you re-elected me as your sheriff entrusting me to bring forth a leadership role with the highest level of Integrity, Objectivity and Independence for the best interest of all people of Victoria County.
ACCOUNTABILITY
In ethics and governance, accountability is answerability, blameworthiness, liability, and the expectation of account-giving. As an aspect of governance, it has been central to discussions related to problems in the public sector. In leadership roles, accountability is the acknowledgment and assumption of responsibility for actions, products, decisions, and policies including the administration, governance, and implementation within the scope of the role or employment position and encompassing the obligation to report explain and be answerable for resulting consequences. In governance, accountability has expanded beyond the basic definition of "being called to account for one's actions." It is frequently described as an account-giving relationship between individuals and decisions, to justify them, and to suffer punishment in the case of eventual misconduct." — Wikipedia
Over the years, the Sheriff’s Office has investigated numerous cases requiring the ability to review and assess discrepancies in accounting audit-reporting process. What was discovered was the lack of oversight resulting in intentional or unintentional negative consequences.
Occasionally, we would discover that there were annual financial audits but they were limited in scope and were not able to discover an issue.
When the Sheriff’s Office was requested to investigate a matter, it became a practice to incorporate a forensic audit as a part of the investigative capabilities allowing a more in-depth accounting and evaluation.
WHAT IS FORENSIC ACCOUNTING?
Forensic accounting utilizes accounting, auditing and investigative skills to conduct an examination into the finances of an individual or business. Forensic accounting provides an accounting analysis suitable to be used in legal proceedings. Forensic accountants are trained to look beyond the numbers and deal with the business reality of a situation. Forensic accounting is frequently used in fraud and embezzlement cases to explain the nature of a financial crime in court. — Investopedia
UNDERSTANDING FORENSIC ACCOUNTING
Forensic accountants analyze, interpret and summarize complex financial and business matters. They may be employed by insurance companies, banks, police forces, government agencies or public accounting firms. Forensic accountants compile financial evidence, develop computer applications to manage the information collected and communicate their findings in the form of reports or presentations. — Investopedia
I believe the sheriff plays an important role in the community not just for the sake of law and order. In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the Sheriff’s Office was faced with repairs to the facilities. There seemed to have been a disconnect in communications with the county administration and our office as to the repairs needed. At one point due to the prolonged delay for needed repairs, we had to utilize Sheriff’s Office funds to make the repairs due to the urgency of personnel working in an unacceptable environment. When the county administration eventually had a contractor to work on additional repairs at the Sheriff’s Office, we requested to review work orders and schedules allowing internal oversight while the work was ongoing in our facilities. We never were provided any documentation from the contractor or the administration. We continued to have delays to our inquiries.
At such time, I instructed Sheriff Office personnel to initiate an in-depth investigation to determine why the information requested was not provided in a timely manner and continued to have delays. Our preliminary findings were that there was many questions unanswered and tracking documentation seemed to be limited to non-existing.
To assure an independent investigation with forensic capabilities, the Sheriff’s Office contacted a representative of another agency and briefed them of our findings allowing them to further look into our inquire. This is standard procedure once the Sheriff’s Office turns over an investigation it is up to that agency to determine if there is sufficient information to take the investigation further. With what I know today, it is the best interest for all to have a forensic audit of Harvey funds.
WHY?
An audit of this nature would allow a better understanding of the accounting process. From previous experiences it has been beneficial to have full knowledge of the procedures allowing opportunity to evaluate and implement changes for enhanced accountability. Why risk having funding sources question the process and risk a prohibition for future monies such as grants?
CONCERNS:
- Why was there only one county administrator having oversight with no redundancy to assure integrity of the process? “Trust and Verify”….
- Failed communications among county officials caused assumptions and missed representations.
- Why wasn’t there an assigned auditor from the beginning to review expenditures for compliance with the contractor on a real time bases?
- Why wasn’t there a posted priority list countywide as to a work repair schedule and shared with all county stakeholders?
- Why was there a delay in establishing a review committee to determine accountability of funds and repair work?
Going forward, it’s been proven over the years under my administration that the Office of Sheriff is THE office of trustworthy stewardship at the highest level of integrity and the people of Victoria should demand nothing less. We the people MUST get involved and give direction to all elected officials that it’s about selfless service and that they are beholding to all the people.
I leave you this thought:
“One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.”
