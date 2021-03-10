Properties in Texas that sustained at least 15% damage from the February winter storm may receive a temporary exemption of a portion of the appraised value of the property, according to a Victoria Central Appraisal District news release.
The percentage of damage is determined by the cost of repairs as a percent of the property’s worth.
A property with 15% to 30% damage is considered “minimal, may continue to be used as intended,” and qualifies for a 15% exemption.
Between 30% and 60% damage includes nonstructural damage and waterline of more than 18 inches above the floor if flooded for a 30% exemption.
Between 60% and up to 100% includes significant structural damage and waterline of 18 inches or more above floor if flooded for a 60% exemption.
Properties that are a total loss and repair is not feasible qualify for a 100% exemption.
The deadline to file the exemption application is May 28, according to the news release.
The application can be found at victoriacad.org and the Victoria Central Appraisal District website.
