U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will speak in Goliad next week at the annual meeting of the general assembly for the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission.
Cruz will be in Goliad Thursday and is expected to discuss Hurricane Harvey and the region’s continued work to finish recovery projects and better protect the area from future storms.
The event, at the Goliad Municipal Auditorium, will include a social hour and dinner along with the speech from Cruz. The commission will also recognize several people and groups from the area who have been working on recovery projects after Hurricane Harvey, said Joe Brannan, the group’s executive director.
The assembly will formally convene to approve its annual budget and work program.
Golden Crescent is one of 24 regional associations in the state and spearheads planning for the entire Crossroads by bringing together local governments and other parties.
