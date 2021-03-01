On March 2, 1836, Texans declared the state's independence from Mexico.
This occurred during the Texas Revolution, when a convention of American Texans met at Washington-on-the-Brazos and declared independence. The delegates chose David Burnet as provisional president and confirmed Sam Houston as the commander in chief of all Texan forces, according to history.com
Meanwhile, in San Antonio, Mexican General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna’s siege of the Alamo continued, and the fort’s 185 or so American defenders waited for the final Mexican assault, according to the website.
