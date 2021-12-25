AUSTIN — Since 2012, the Game Warden Peace Officer’s Association has been working to relocate the memorial from the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens to the grounds of the Texas State Capitol. The life-size bronze figure of a Texas Game Warden stands to honor the wardens who lost their lives in the line of duty and serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy of the Texas Game Wardens.
“The Association saw this as a necessary move since other memorials—specifically peace officer memorials—are housed on the grounds of the Texas State Capitol,” Game Warden Peace Officer Association President and current Texas Game Warden Major, Quint Balkcom said in a news release. “Housing the memorial on Capitol grounds would also serve a larger audience, many who have never interacted with a Texas game warden. This is an educational opportunity to learn more about our history and our critical conservation efforts.”
When the Game Warden Peace Officer’s Association took the reins of this project, they also raised the needed funding and legislative efforts required for relocation. After multiple attempts, a 2017 resolution in support of the project passed through both chambers of the Texas legislature. The recent hearing of the State Preservation Board cleared logistical hurdles that had stalled relocation, according to the news release.
“This is an incredible step in the right direction,” said Col. Chad Jones, Director of Law Enforcement for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “The fallen wardens this memorial honors aren’t just the wardens of the past. Some of them were my friends and colleagues. Placing the memorial at the Capitol ensures their sacrifices will be remembered daily by the leaders, residents, and visitors to this state.”
Now, granite has to be ordered for a new pedestal and the monument has to be physically moved. The move is expected to take months to plan and perform, Balkcom said.
An updated sculpture will replace the memorial in Athens in the future, according to the news release.
