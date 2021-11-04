Texans needing rental assistance will have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit applications for funds.
The application portal is closing because the current total requests for assistance exceeds all Texas Rent Relief Program funds available currently, according to the programs website.
"It's important for everyone to know the deadline," said Katelin Norris, an attorney with Texas RioGrande Legal Aide, who felt the deadline had been announced rather abruptly. "If they haven't applied yet and they think they might need some assistance, it's important to just apply."
The program provides rental and utility assistance to renter households that have an income no more than 80% of the area median income with at least one member who qualifies for unemployment benefits or has been financially impacted by the pandemic.
Applicants who have begun an application by 5 p.m. Friday will have 21 days to complete it. The program will attempt to contact the applicant up to three times over the course of the 21 days, but if the applicant does not submit during this time period their application will be deemed inactive and they will be unable to submit anything else.
Texas Rent Relief Program expects to have enough funding to continue disbursing assistance over the next three months to those already in the queue. If additional funding becomes available later, all submitted applications will remain on file and will be reviewed in the order they were received and according to application review priorities, according to the website.
The program has paid out over $1.1 billion in assistance. Over $3.3 million has been paid out in Victoria County, providing assistance to nearly 700 households.
Those seeking assistance can also reach out to Community Action Committee at 361-578-2989 or dial 2-1-1 for information on other organizations in the area that are helping Texans with emergency rent and utility assistance.
