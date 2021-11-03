Keep Victoria Beautiful staff and The Texan leadership and employees pose for a photo Tuesday at The Texan No. 6, 7305 N. Main St., with KVB’s Business Beautification Award traveling sign. The Texan No. 6 received the Business Beautification Award for the month of November. The award is given monthly to recognize businesses that help to beautify the Victoria community through property upkeep, landscaping and other improvements. To nominate a business to receive the award, visit victoriatx.gov/kvb and click on “Beautification Awards.”
The Texan earns City of Victoria beautification award
- City of Victoria Office of Communication
