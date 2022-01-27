As he fixed his headband, Nicko Chapa puffed out his jacket to fight off the cool breeze and let out a sigh. The 32-year-old didn't wish for much, except for one thing — an opportunity.
“Does anybody care?” Chapa said Thursday. “We want to get away from being homeless with a bit of help. Does anybody care?”.
Chapa has been on the streets for two years.
Drifting between various spots in Victoria, he now lives inside of a gray and blue tent in a field adjacent to Christ’s Kitchen, a Victoria soup kitchen. Walking around the field, sprawling with six other tents, he mingled with other people experiencing homelessness as they enjoyed an afternoon lunch provided by the kitchen.
“I’ve been through some tough losses and setbacks,” said Chapa, thinking back on the deaths of his adoptive mother, girlfriend, brother and cousin.
Thursday, volunteers went out into Crossroads communities to interview people experiencing homelessness as part of an annual effort to document the homeless population in the region. The information gathered as part of the count, which is known as the Point-in-Time Count, will be passed on to state and federal organizations for processing. The information also informs the allocation of grant funds locally.
Being on the streets, Chapa said he often thinks about growing up with his three siblings and dealing with his biological parents, who were in and out of prison, ultimately resulting in Chapa being adopted by another family at the age of 15.
Chapa said he was the only one of his three siblings to be put up for adoption.
“When you’re adopted, whether you get treated equally or not, your mind is already messed up to where you make yourself the ‘black sheep,'” he said.
Since being homeless, Chapa said he has made a trip to Corpus Christi to reconnect with his biological parents. But he said it wasn't what he expected. “Things just didn’t work out.”
“Don’t judge a book by its cover. Just because we look like this doesn’t mean we are drug addicts who want to look like this or want to look like this,” Chapa said. “There’s situations and stuff that we’ve been through, and it’s easier said than done.”
Thursday, volunteers were posted at Christ's Kitchen and other Victoria locations where they spent the day interviewing people who may be experiencing homelessness. Those interviews gathered information to be passed on to the state where it would be processed.
Ginny Stafford, CEO of Mid-Coast Family Services, said the Point-in-Time Count is an annual one-day effort held across the country where volunteers and professionals go out into communities to record the number of people who are unhoused as well as the number of people living in shelters.
“It’s to give us a realistic number on what our gaps and services are, how many people are living on the street because there’s no room in shelters or in other programs,” Stafford said. “Simultaneously, while we’re doing the Point-in-Time Count, we are also doing a housing inventory count where we are getting a census of the number of available beds and units in our shelters.”
The count covers several counties with about 20 volunteers being sent to Victoria, Calhoun, Goliad, Gonzales, Refugio and Jackson counties. The volunteers ask questions to members of the homeless population using a mobile app, Stafford said. The app inquires about demographics, causes of homelessness and needs potentially not being met. The data is then processed before being sent to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which allocates grant funds, Stafford said.
In 2021, the count listed 116 people as homeless in Victoria, along with 10 people in the surrounding counties, according to information provided by Mid-Coast. At least 42 people of the 126 were provided shelter through the Salvation Army, Perpetual Help Home, Mid-Coast Family Services Women’s Crisis Center and the Transitional Housing Program. At least 84 people were unsheltered, living in places not meant for human habitation.
“Unfortunately, the pandemic has affected the people who can afford it the least. I believe that people are going to be struggling more with just keeping up their housing, paying rent and paying their basic bills,” Stafford said. “At some point, that’s going to trickle down to where those people are going to lose their housing.”
In a meeting room at the Pine Street Community Center in Victoria, Lisa Griffin spent Wednesday afternoon briefing volunteers on the protocols for the count. Between answering questions and working out the logistics, Griffin, who is the director of homeless programs at Mid-Coast Family Services, said she has been involved with the count for more than a decade. Over the decade, the goal has stayed the same, finding a stable home for the homeless, Griffin said.
“It reinstills the sense that there are people that care about you,” Griffin said. “If you feel like you are a disenfranchised part of the community, and you don’t have a place to live, and you don’t have access to these things, to know that someone is making an effort to come and find you, that’s part of the reason why we do our Point-in-Time Count.”
Angelique Rodriguez said it was her first time volunteering for the count. Seated at the Victoria Public Library with fellow volunteer Diana Rodriquez, she waited, ready for people to come in to be interviewed.
A resource directory packet provided by the Golden Crescent Aging and Disability Resource Center and hygiene packages filled with socks, soap and toothbrushes were provided to those who stopped by.
“Homelessness comes in several different forms, not a lot of people realize that,” Rodriguez said. “It’s not just someone that you see. There’s a lot of people that you don’t see. Those communities are all around. It’s a lot bigger than some people realize, and so it’s just a little help that they need.”
