Thursday is the last day to register to vote in the July 3 special election for Victoria.
That election was called to replace former Mayor Rawley McCoy, who died unexpectedly in March, and a council member.
Voters will choose a mayor to complete McCoy’s unexpired term, which ends in May 2022.
Voters also will choose a city council member to replace Councilman Jeff Bauknight, who won reelection in May but has forfeited the seat to pursue the mayor’s office.
Only voters living inside Victoria city limits will be eligible to participate in the special election.
If a person has applied for an annual application ballot by mail, the ballots will be mailed the week of June 7. The ballots may be returned by mail anytime until the day of the election or hand delivered on the day of the election.
The elections office is accepting applications to vote by mail. Qualified voters may submit a written application from now through June 22 to receive their ballot by mail for the special election.
To be eligible to vote by mail, a voter must meet one of the following criteria:
- Be 65 years of age or older by the day of the election.
- Have a disability which prevents a person from entering a polling location.
- Be confined in jail but not convicted of a felony offense.
- Be absent from the county during the early voting period and on the day of the election.
Applications are available at the elections office, 2805 N. Navarro St., Suite 500, or they may downloaded vctxelections.org.
