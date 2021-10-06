Tokyo Grill & Sushi Lounge, 5006 N. Navarro St., received the Keep Victoria Beautiful Business Beautification Award for the month of October.
Tokyo Grill received a traveling sign to display during October. Shown with the sign, from left, are Meridith Byrd, KVB chair; Elbert Chen, owner of Tokyo Grill; Beth Koonce, KVB vice chair; and Christy Youker, City of Victoria environmental and beautification coordinator.
To nominate a business to receive the award, visit victoriatx.gov/kvb and click on “Beautification Awards.”
