Due to increased rainfall, Victoria’s landfill will close Wednesday to all vehicles pulling trailers.
The landfill will remain open to trucks and other types of vehicles without trailers.
The landfill will reopen fully during regular business hours Thursday, weather permitting.
Garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and/or tree limbs will be collected as normally scheduled.
For more information, contact Environmental Services at 361-485-3230, or visit victoriatx.gov/environmental.
